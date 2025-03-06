Two goals and the quarter-finals against a Bundesliga club: The strikers Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez inspired the Italian press in the 2-0 win of Inter Milan at Feyenoord Rotterdam in the round of 16 of the Champions League: “A golden duo! Feyenoord has to surrender before Inters Starjung, ”wrote the Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Inter Segele “with a glamorous striker couple” the “dream game against Bayern”, the Corriere Dello Sport said. In the quarter -finals, the Milanese met the winner of the German duel. The former Gladbacher Thuram scored 1-0 (38th) in Rotterdam, Martinez followed (2: 0/50.). The strikers are “of crucial importance,” said coach Simone Inzaghi: “If you are doing well, we are all fine.”