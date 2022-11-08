One more goleada. And Bayern Munich is increasingly dominant. Nagelsmann’s team beat Werder Bremen 6-1 and collected the eleventh victory in the last twelve games played, in which he scored 47 goals scored. In the last 7 days of the championship, however, 28 goals have arrived, that is to say exactly 4 on average per match. These four games would be enough for the Bavarians to have the best attack of the tournament, although the others have all played 13 or 14 games. The German champions, who today won with goals from Musiala (6 ‘), Gnabry (22’, 28 ‘and 82’), Goretzka (26 ‘) and Tel (84’), find themselves +4 from the Freiburg second but has yet to play.

THE RACE

–

Nagelsmann sends his team into the field with the usual 4-2-2-2, with Choupo-Moting and Mané in attack and Musiala and Gnabry wide. Bayern made a very strong start, and moved forward with Musiala in the 6 ‘: Gnabry stole the ball and threw Mané, whose shot, blocked, landed on Musiala’s feet who made it 1-0. Werder responded immediately, drawing with Jung (Weiser’s assist) in the 10th minute, unleashing Bayern’s wrath: first it was Choupo-Moting who missed a penalty, then Gnabry (overflowing) and Goretzka scored three goals in 6 minutes. The game is therefore effectively concluded in the 28th minute, on the result of 4-1, with Nagelsmann’s team managing smoothly. Choupo-Moting hits a post at the beginning of the second half, before the hat-trick by Gnabry (who scores after overcoming three opponents) and Tel, born in 2005 already with his fourth goal of the season (and third in the league). Everything is easy for Bayern, to the point that the loudest news is Mané’s injury a few days before the World Cup. The Senegalese, however, left the field on his own legs, stopped on the bench to talk to the team doctor. It’s unlikely to be something serious, but Qatar is upon us …