Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness, in an interview with DPA, spoke of a transfer market background on Franck Ribery when he was about to go to Real Madrid: “The story between Ribéry and Bayern was about to end in 2010. His agents had sold him to Real Madrid, it was done but I invited him and his wife Wahiba to eat at home with us. My wife Susi cooked halal, especially for them. We had a nice evening and around midnight Wahiba told us they were staying in Munich. “ The French footballer, who arrived in Germany in 2007, remained loyal to the Bavarian club until 2019, scoring 86 goals in 273 appearances, before moving to Italy and continuing his career with the shirts of Fiorentina and Salernitana.