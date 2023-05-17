Home page politics

From: Mike Schier

Anger about Robert Habeck’s heating law in the traffic light: Bavaria’s Greens want an app for all homeowners before the state elections in October.

Munich – The poor result of the Bremen election could also have an impact on the Greens election campaign in Bavaria. In an interview, Greens’ top candidate Ludwig Hartmann explains what needs to change now – and what he expects from Robert Habeck in the year of the Bavarian election.

Mr. Hartmann, Bremen’s top candidate for the Greens, Maike Schaefer, has resigned – but it looks more like she’s a pawn.

Hartman: That is difficult to judge from a Bavarian point of view. One thing is clear: It was a disappointing election result, but one that cannot be blamed solely on Berlin. We clearly lost out of the government in Bremen. So I have respect for the decision to take responsibility for it.

But there was no tailwind from Berlin either.

This is always the first attribution when looking for those responsible. But you have to see what went wrong on the spot. At the same time, the local elections in Schleswig-Holstein took place, where we improved our result.

We need to better explain why we want renewable heating.

Nevertheless, the federal government is discussing the Graichen affair, including heating. What are the lessons of this election day?

We need to better explain why we want renewable heating. Namely also because it costs people less in the long run. We have to get out of our dependency on gas and oil – because they are dirty and expensive energy sources. Even Markus Söder has set the goal of making Bavaria climate-neutral by 2040. We cannot achieve this by doing nothing. This requires formative politics that we need to communicate better.

For example?

Take away people’s fear that they have to do something now. If a gas heater is 15 years old, it can continue to run for at least 15 years.

The social question remains.

This discussion is not entirely honest: we have many apartment buildings in which the gas or oil heating is 28 years old. They are dirty and inefficient – ​​but the expensive heat is paid for by the tenants. The new law will not only make things cleaner, but above all cheaper.

But what about elderly people who live in their cottage and don’t have a lot of savings?

I recommend speaking to the chimney sweep: How old is the heater? When do you have to do something? Robert Habeck has promised that there will be a regulation for older people.

If you don’t have your own ideas, you destroy the ideas of others.

That still sounds very vague.

The Federal Ministry of Economics should program an app as quickly as possible: You take a picture of the type plate on your heating system. The app recognizes when the heating has been produced. And then you get an explanation of what the new law means for your own heating. Then it will quickly become apparent that many will not have to do anything at all in the next few years.

In the election campaign, you should be prepared for a lot of headwind – both from Markus Söder and Hubert Aiwanger.

If you don’t have your own ideas, you destroy the ideas of others. I would like to join the two of them in an ideas competition at the warmth. In Bavaria we should finally tap into deep geothermal energy. This would enable us to cover 40 percent of the demand.

Do you expect a kind of federal election campaign?

Markus Söder will do everything to distract from his own failure. The housing target was missed, nothing is progressing with the energy transition. With the 49-euro ticket, people in rural areas really notice how bad the connection to the bus and train is. I can understand why he prefers to talk about Berlin. We care about Bavaria.

Interview: Mike Schier