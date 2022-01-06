There are numerous cases of positivity among the Bavarians. The bianconeri come from a complicated period, but in the past they have put the Monaco club in difficulty

Almost three weeks after the last day (which took place between 17 and 19 December), the Bundesliga is back. But the cases of positivity at Covid are also multiplying among the German teams. What is happening at Bayern Munich is emblematic: on the eve of the match against Borussia Moenchengladbach, there are nine positive players. What will happen to the first game of 2022? Waiting to know if there will be the postponement, let’s see how the two teams arrive at this appointment.

THE MOMENT – Let’s start from the standings: Bayern flies to first place, with a nine-point lead over the second position occupied by Borussia Dortmund. The Bavarians have won their last five league games, including seven in the Champions League. However, a very complicated situation for Borussia Moenchengladbach, who have to watch their backs: the relegation zone is only two points behind. The bianconeri ended 2022 by drawing at Hoffenheim, but have lost the previous four games: the last victory in the league is dated November 20, with a 4-0 home victory against Greuther Furth (last in the standings with only 5 points ).

PREVIOUS – For ‘Gladbach this is the worst Bundesliga season since 2016/17, when the points scored at this time of the season were 17 (this year 19). The bianconeri have faced Bayern Munich 108 times in their Bundesliga history, winning on 26 occasions: no team has done better, with Werder Bremen having the same number of wins against the Bavarians. Not only that: of all the teams faced by Bayern at least 10 times in the Bundesliga, against no team he registers a lower average points (1.71) and a worse success rate (48%) than against Gladbach. But Nagelsmann’s line-up is a machine: 43 points in the first round are the best result of the last six years and the 56 goals scored in 17 games are a record for the Bundes.

January 6 – 5:09 pm

