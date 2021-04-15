Berlin (dpa)

Bayern Munich has become the title of the German football league “Bundesliga”, only to worry about, especially since the team fears that the results of the twenty-ninth round of matches that start tomorrow (Friday) will conspire against it.

After he bid farewell to the Champions League and the German Cup, Bayern, led by coach Hansi Flick, will visit Wolfsburg, third-placed Saturday in one of the difficult matches in the “Bundesliga” for this season, and Wolfsburg is the surprise of this season, and the team has not lost Home to any game this season.

If this is not difficult enough for Bayern, he may enter the match at the top of the table by only two points, in the event that Leipzig beats Hoffenheim tomorrow (Friday).

To make matters worse, Bayern still does not know the position of attacking star Robert Lewandowski on whether or not to participate in Saturday’s match, and Lewandowski, the best player in the world, started running last Monday after suffering a knee injury, but pushing him might be too risky. Even if it means missing out on the remaining matches for this season.

However, this is the most difficult match Bayern will play with only six rounds remaining until the end of the season, so Lewandowski’s presence in the match is important even if he is not fully prepared.

Flick, whose uncertain future with the team is another factor weighing on the defending champion, has backed Lewandowski’s replacement Erik Maxime Chubu Moting to keep doing the good work if the Polish player is not ready.

“We appreciate Chubu very much. He worked hard with the team in recent matches and scored goals. He is an important and popular player,” said Flick after exiting the Champions League last Tuesday against Paris Saint-Germain, where the Cameroonian striker scored a goal just as he did in the first leg. “Inside the locker room”, he is happy that he is on our team because he is a great guy, in addition to being a good player. Bayern Munich’s ninth successive title has become a formality after beating Leipzig 1-0 without Lewandowski on April 3rd. However, a 1-1 draw in the last round against Union Berlin, followed by a big win over Werder Bremen 4-1, beat Werder Bremen back in the struggle for the league title. The Schalke team could become the first to relegate from the “Bundesliga” if it lost to Freiburg and Armenia Belfield beat Augsburg and Hertha Berlin over Mainz on Sunday.

Another interesting match will be between Borussia Moenchengladbach and fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt, whose coach Ade Hutter will leave for Monchengladbach at the end of the season, and fifth-placed Borussia Dortmund will host Werder Bremen on Sunday, and he hopes the team will take advantage of any stumbling for Frankfurt to take a qualified position. For a Champions League next season, which will see Monchengladbach coach Marco Ross take over Dortmund.