Bayern Munich has averted the crisis at the club for the time being. The German record champion reversed a deficit from the first match against Lazio (1-0) on Tuesday in the eighth finals of the Champions League. Bayern won 3-0 in front of their own audience and is therefore in the quarter-finals of the most important tournament for club teams for the fifth season in a row. Paris Saint-Germain easily qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League (1-2) at the expense of Real Sociedad.

Kylian Mbappé scored both goals for France's leader. The French star player scored 1-0 after fifteen minutes, after which he doubled the lead 10 minutes after half-time. Mikel Merino only did something back in the 89th minute, making the final score 1-2. At Sociedad, the number 7 of Spain, Surinamese international Sheraldo Becker was substituted after an hour.

Bayern is suffering a lot of points loss in the Bundesliga this season, including Friday at SC Freiburg. Ten rounds before the end, the team of coach Thomas Tuchel, who is leaving at the end of the season, is 10 points behind leader Bayer Leverkusen. Bayern therefore seems to have to leave the national title to another club for the first time since 2012. In 2019, Bayern last reached the eighth finals, against the eventual winner Liverpool.

Real Madrid will take on RB Leipzig on Wednesday. Manchester City plays against Copenhagen. (AP)