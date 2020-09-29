On Wednesday evening, the German Super Cup rises between the reigning champions FC Bayern and the vice-master Borussia Dortmund. Both teams recently lost away in the league and now have the opportunity to rehabilitate themselves immediately. Who will celebrate the first title of the new season?
We have the information about the game for you in the overview:
FC Bayern have to do without Sané (capsule injury) and Nianzou (thigh injury) – Alaba has muscular problems and a mission seems questionable, but Boateng or Hernandez are available as options. Compared to the bankruptcy in Hoffenheim, Goretzka and Lewandowski will probably return to the starting line-up – Tolisso and Zirkzee would then have to go to the bench.
Coach Hansi Flick will not be able to welcome spectators, but he is looking forward to a game against a top team:
BVB also lost in the league last time – 2-0 in Augsburg. In addition to Zagadou (knee injury), Hazard (torn muscle fiber), Schmelzer (rehab) and Morey (rehabilitation training) are still missing. Jadon Sancho and Roman Bürki also fall ill for a short time. It is also likely that coach Lucien Favre will give Bellingham and Reyna a break. Marco Reus, on the other hand, is about to make a comeback. The captain rates the trophy to be played in a similar way to Hansi Flick:
Bayern lost another competitive game after more than nine months, but they also had to play against Sevilla during the week in Budapest. In eight duels with BVB for the Super Cup so far, FC Bayern has only won three times – a record that can be expanded.
The Dortmund team has been strong in the league against Gladbach and nervous in Augsburg. But against Bayern you will knock everything out, after all, it is THE German prestige duel.
The last five games of both clubs at a glance:
FC Bayern:
Hoffenheim – Bavaria 4: 1
Bavaria – Sevilla 2: 1 nV (European Super Cup)
Bavaria – Schalke 8: 0
PSG – Bavaria 0: 1 (CL)
Lyon – Bavaria 0: 3 (CL)
Borussia Dortmund:
Augsburg – Dortmund 2-0
Dortmund – Gladbach 3-0
Duisburg – Dortmund 0: 5 (DFB Cup)
Dortmund – Hoffenheim 0-4
Leipzig – Dortmund 0: 2
Both teams will see the game as a yardstick and will look less at the trophy. After a respectable first half there will probably be a lot of changes – a tough season is coming up! Bayern will win the Super Cup in the end, if necessary on penalties.
