We have the information about the game for you in the overview:

Coach Hansi Flick will not be able to welcome spectators, but he is looking forward to a game against a top team:

"BVB has a fantastic, very young team, but also a lot of experience in the ranks. You play attractive football, with a strong offensive train. I like that. We can compete with the best in Germany. This game will take us further."

? Captain Marco #Reus expresses himself in today’s media round about the Supercup. #FCBBVB pic.twitter.com/DIBSx8R8V1 – Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) September 29, 2020

The Dortmund team has been strong in the league against Gladbach and nervous in Augsburg. But against Bayern you will knock everything out, after all, it is THE German prestige duel.

The last five games of both clubs at a glance :

FC Bayern:

Hoffenheim – Bavaria 4: 1

Bavaria – Sevilla 2: 1 nV (European Super Cup)

Bavaria – Schalke 8: 0

PSG – Bavaria 0: 1 (CL)

Lyon – Bavaria 0: 3 (CL)

Borussia Dortmund:

Augsburg – Dortmund 2-0

Dortmund – Gladbach 3-0

Duisburg – Dortmund 0: 5 (DFB Cup)

Dortmund – Hoffenheim 0-4

Leipzig – Dortmund 0: 2