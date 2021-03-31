“I don’t know where the rumors come from. The only thing I can say is that we have the best footballer in the world in this position. Robert Lewandowski is under contract until 2023 and I am convinced that, taking into account his professionalism, how he trains and takes care of his body, it will not be his end here, “said Rummenigge, settling all kinds of rumors about a possible approach of the sextet champion to Haaland in the future.

It was Bayern coach Hansi Flick who had recently caused a stir by explaining that it couldn’t be ruled out that a club like the Allianz Arena would go after Haaland sometime. Nor would it be the first time that the German ocean liner has fished in the ranks of its eternal rival, who was snatched by players of the stature of Lewandowski, Hummels or Götze in the past. But this time, Rummenigge made it clear, it won’t be the case. Lewy is worth more to him than the Norwegian.