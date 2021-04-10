Bayern Munich still does not wake up from the nightmare. Three days after falling in the most cruel way (he shot 31 times on goal) by 2-3 against PSG in the first leg of the Champions League, the all-champion did not go from a draw to one against a rocky Berlin Union that returns to put the Bundesliga red hot. The parallel victory of RB Leipzig against Werder Bremen away (1-4) helped Nagelsmann’s team to cut the gap to five points with respect to Bayern at the top of the table. Six most exciting days are coming in Germany.

The absences were noted in the set directed by Flick. Without a total of nine troops (Gnabry, Lewandowski, Davies, Süle, Goretzka, Douglas, Tolisso, Lucas and Marc Roca), the Munich did not manage to clearly reach the framework protected by Luthe throughout the first half. DIn fact, the clearest of the first period was for the Union. A header from Bülter exposed the minimized home defense, but Neuer was able to catch the leather. The champion was warned.

Flick understood that reserve team players such as Stanisic or Tiago Dantas, starters at Allianz in the face of the plague of injuries and the load of matches, did not provide the forcefulness that theirs needed to put the Berliners in trouble. The coach did not think about it: he gave entry to Sané and Alaba, two experienced footballers who were key when starting a permanent siege in the second half that ended up putting Bayern ahead on the scoreboard.

Müller sent a cross from Pavard to Musiala for the young German-English promise to get rid of several defenders in the area and beat Luthe with an unstoppable left-foot. It was the fifth goal for the versatile 18-year-old midfielder so far this season and the outcome of dreams had it not been for the momentum of the Union. He looked for the equalizer until the end. He went on the attack. And, deservedly, ended up putting the tables on the scoreboard with four minutes remaining. A low center by Teuchert ended up in Ingvartsen’s boots and, immediately afterwards, in the back of Neuer’s net. There is Bundesliga.