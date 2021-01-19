The departure of David Alaba from FC Bayern Munich is obviously a done deal. The 28-year-old Austrian will join the team for free this summer real Madrid. Like the Spanish one Marca reported that Alaba has already completed the medical check with the royal.
Real Madrid has been in pole position for some time in the campaign for the defensive all-rounder. Since the beginning of 2021, the club have been able to officially negotiate with the Austrian about a summer transfer free of charge. Obviously they didn’t want to lose a lot of time in Madrid and they were loud Marca an agreement has already been reached with the Bayern home-grown company. The largest sports newspaper in Madrid even reports that the 28-year-old has already passed the medical check. Nothing stands in the way of the deal.
Alaba is said to collect ten million euros a year from Real Madrid
This makes Alaba the most valuable player who has ever moved on for a free transfer. Its current market value is from transfermarkt.de estimated at 65 million euros. The move to the Santiago Bernabeu should be sweetened the Bayern defense chief with an annual salary of ten million euros (net). Real coach Zinedine Zidane had given those responsible his okay at the beginning of the year to start negotiations with Alaba.
In Madrid, Alaba could be scheduled as head of defense in the center from summer. There the contract with captain Sergio Ramos expires. So far, no agreement has been reached regarding an extension. Ramos is also currently associated with a move to PSG or the Premier League.
On the flip side, Alaba could revert to the left-back position. The long-standing top dog Marcelo has lost his place there to the French Ferland Mendy and should leave in the summer. AS Monaco should show interest in the Brazilian.
