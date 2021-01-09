Already had to concede 24 goals FC Bayern Munich accept this season. The value is incredibly high, but only reflects the performance of the last few weeks. Coach Hansi Flick chose serious words after yesterday’s defensive disappointment.
Bayern often got away with a black eye this season. After Munich had been behind eight times in a row, the record champions took the lead against Gladbach. But again, the defense network presented itself bungled and not very masterful.
Coach Hansi Flick quarreled accordingly after the game. “Gladbach was very efficient and brutally exploited three of our mistakes,” said the instructor at the microphone DAZN. These mistakes were seen before all goals conceded. The 55-year-old knows very clearly where to start. But the implementation has only succeeded minimally for weeks.
It is well known that the central defenders at FCB push extremely high. Against such counter-strong teams like Gladbach this can backfire all the faster. “When you see our game, it is noticeable where we have problems. We have to improve that so that we protect the depth against the ball if we lose it.”
Flick demonstrated the following goal as an example: “When the first goal is conceded, David goes out a little too early and leaves the line. He has to sink in and secure the depth. But these decisions have to be made in a split second.” At the moment there seems to be a problem with these mechanisms. Hardly anyone in the back team seemed awake due to the high level of stress.
Even before the game, Bayern’s coach commented on the high number of goals conceded. He also called on the rest of the team: “Conceding goals always annoy me. I think that in the last few games there were a few situations in which we as a team weren’t as compact as we normally would like. That has to do with the fact that not everyone makes the way back. ”
So there are plenty of approaches for criticism. In view of the strong competition, the record champions simply cannot afford such mistakes. For Flick, there is also an announcement to the team: “In the end, every player is responsible for working defensively. Just like the defenders have to take part on the offensive.”
On the other hand, the coach refrained from experiments during the game. With Bouna Sarr, Jerome Boateng and Lucas Hernandez, three defenders sat on the bench. But Flick only traded once in the 68th and changed Kingsley Coman for the pale Douglas Costa.
“Everyone who was on the pitch tried their best. I decided not to switch. It had to do with the course of the game and not the quality on the bench,” said Flicks. The trainer will have to think about this again. A little more freshness would not have hurt your own game in the final phase. This announcement will not have done the stars on the bench very well. Even if indicated differently, Flick is well aware of a performance difference compared to the starting XI.
