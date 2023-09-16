Kane opens, super free kick from Grimaldo, Goretzka deceives in the final but Palacios’ penalty arrives in injury time

Elmar Bergonzini

Equilibrium. In the match, but perhaps also in the championship. Bayer Leverkusen holds their own against Bayern Munich, who, at the Allianz Arena, lose their first points of this edition of the Bundesliga (they have failed to finish the fourth round of the championship with full points since 2018-19). It ends 2-2, with goals from Kane (in the 7th minute), Grimaldo (in the 24th minute), Goretzka (in the 86th minute) and Palacios (on a penalty in the 94th minute) deciding the score. Tuchel’s team continues to dance a little too far behind, and the opponents, compared to previous years, seem to have the feeling of being able to play, no longer taking the field with the white flag raised as happened in the past. The tournament, however, is uncertain and balanced. And consequently exciting.

the race — Tuchel sends his team out with the usual 4-2-3-1 with Sané, Müller and Gnabry behind Kane. Xabi Alonso responds with a 3-4-2-1 with Hofmann and Wirtz behind striker Boniface. The Bavarians started very strongly: in the 4th minute it was Laimer who attempted the conclusion, which Hradecky was however careful about. The advantage arrives in the 7th minute: from Sané’s corner, Tapsoba involuntarily makes the tower for Kane who, stationed at the far post, frees himself from Xhaka’s marking and makes it 1-0 with a header. Tuchel’s team doesn’t seem to be satisfied and continues to attack: in the 11th minute Sané shoots out of a good position, in the 20th minute the German is still dangerous from a corner. In short, the goal is in the air and yet it is Leverkusen, surprisingly, who scores: Grimaldo takes care of it, in the 24th minute, to restore parity with a beautiful free kick from 20 metres. Leverkusen takes courage and comes close to taking the lead in the 32nd minute: Tapsoba steals the ball from Müller and starts the counterattack at the end of which Boniface misses the target from a good position. The match is lively and lively, Bayern comes back again in the 35th minute when, following a free kick from Kimmich, Müller, with a header, puts Hradecky in serious difficulty, Gnabry arrives on the rebound but before kicking with a sure shot he is blocked by Tah . Other opportunities before the break: first Hradecky does well on Goretzka’s header (44′), the goalkeeper then repeats himself on a shot by Gnabry, who instead misses a header from close range in full injury time. See also The Fountain chosen as Lady Europe in the Closing Ceremony

emotions at the end — In the second half the pace remains high: in the 51st minute Boniface tries to score a Eurogoal by kicking from mid-field (with Ulreich outside the posts), but misses the target. A few minutes later there is also an opportunity for Kane: served by Davies, Müller does well to trigger Kane who however has his shot blocked by a foot intervention from Hradecky. In the final minutes everything happens: in the 78th minute Wirtz hits a sensational post after a nice exchange with Boniface. Moments later the Leverkusen striker wasted a good opportunity. In the 86th minute it was 2-1 for Bayern: Tel, already decisive in the last match of the championship, reached the back of the net and served as a pick-up for Goretzka who couldn’t make a mistake from close range. Leverkusen didn’t give up and continued to attack with their heads down: in the middle of injury time Hofmann was brought down by Davies in the area, the referee allowed the game to continue but was called back by the VAR. Maximum free kick awarded and goal by Palacios. There is still time for a goal disallowed for Upamecano for offside (clear) on a corner action. It ends 2-2. Fair draw, due to the balance on the pitch. And which can also concern the title race. See also Lautaro signs the Italian Cup. Inter, Inzaghi king of the Cup: now the Champions League