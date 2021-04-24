Berlin (AFP)

Mainz postponed the victory over the German football championship, by dropping leaders Bayern Munich 2-1 in the thirty-first stage, and Bayern entered the meeting at the top of the standings, 10 points ahead of their runners-up Leipzig, which made them need to win over Mainz, in order to win the thirty-ninth title in a row. In its history.

But he left the match, dragging behind him the disappointment of the fourth defeat this season, and the first in his opponent’s stadium since November 2011 with a score of 3-2, but the opportunity still exists against Bayern, whose ambition this season was limited to the league title, after he gave up the Champions League and Domestic Cup titles In order to get out of the stage as a champion, but he needs to win Stuttgart against Leipzig tomorrow (Sunday) in the latter’s stadium.

Coach Hanzi Flick’s team, who deposited the team at the end of the season despite the management’s opposition, lost the match against Mainz in its first half after finishing trailing with two clean goals, without being able to provide any indications of the possibility of a repeat of the first-leg match early in the year, when it fell in the first half zero – 2 then finally won 5-2.

After the meeting, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was unable to explain what happened with his team, saying in this regard, “It is difficult to determine the reason. We were not good in the first half, and we lacked the body language, the rush and the method of building the attacks, and we were not surprised by Mines, and we knew that they were going through a phase. Good, that they are fighting for survival, and that they will play very motivated.

And he returned to the ranks of Bayern, his Polish scorer Robert Lewandowski, who missed his team’s last six matches in various competitions due to a knee ligament injury, most notably against Paris Saint-Germain, who took him out in the quarter-finals of the continental competition with a goal difference of 3-3 to lose the title.

Lewandowski found his way to the net late in stoppage time, strengthening his lead in the scorers’ ranking by 36, and thus needing four goals in the last three stages, to equal the number of Bavarian club legend Gerd Muller, who scored 40 goals in one season in the domestic league, specifically. 1971-1972.

But Lewandowski’s return was not enough to spare Bayern defeat by Mainz, who won their fifth victory in their last seven matches, and came close to ensuring their survival in the top flight.

The start of the Bavarian club was not perfect, as it found itself behind in the third minute with a fine shot fired by Jonathan Burchardt from the outskirts of the area to the right of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who touched the ball without preventing it from entering his net.

Leon Goritska almost gave Mainz the second goal by mistake, but he was lucky after he replaced Neuer and saved the Bavarian club.

Flick’s men seemed to be out of balance in the face of the repeated attacks of Mainz, who repeatedly worried the Bavarian club’s defense and goalkeeper Neuer, amid the shy offensive performance of the guests and their returning goalie Lewandowski.

And once again, Bayern almost gave their host a goal, after the ball was turned from Canadian Alfonso Davis towards his team’s goal, following a cross from Danny DaCosta, but the post intervened again to save the guests.

Bayern’s mission became complicated after a second goal was shaken in the 37th minute by a header by Robin Caeson, after a free kick by Luxembourg Leandro Barreiro.

Amidst Bayern’s inability to actually threaten their host’s goal, the first half ended with the latter leading two clean goals, the same result that ended the first half in the first leg on January 3, before Bayern responded with five goals in the second half.

Flick tried to remedy the situation and entered the second half with three new players, Cameroonian Eric Maxime Chubu Moting, Jamal Musyala and the other young Frenchman, Tangi Nyanzu, at the expense of Goretzka, LeRoy Sané and French Kingsley Coman.

But nothing changed, as Bayern remained unable to reach the goal after Mainz knew how to close his area and isolate Lewandowski and Chubo Moting, to keep the result unchanged until the last minute of stoppage time when defender Alexander Haque mistook the ball to return the ball to his goalkeeper, so the Polish sniper kidnapped it and lodged it. Curling.

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland brought his team, Borussia Dortmund, to the heart of the struggle to qualify for the Champions League next season, after he gave him victory over one of his main rivals, Wolfsburg III, by scoring a 2-0 win at the latter’s stadium.

What adds to the importance of the fourth successive victory for Dortmund is that it was achieved despite the numerical shortage in its ranks after the expulsion of the Englishman Judy Bellingham in the 59th minute, when the guests were ahead with a first goal for Haaland since the 12th minute, before the Norwegian raised his tally to 25 goals in the league this season by scoring the second in 68 minutes.

Dortmund raised its score to 55 points in fifth place, but Dortmund will be waiting for difficult tests, as after he plays next Saturday’s German Cup semi-final against Holstein Kyle of the second division, he will meet Leipzig in the next stage, then Mainz and Leverkusen.

The same applies to Wolfsburg, who will meet Onion Berlin, the winner on Saturday, against Werder Bremen 3-1 thanks to the trio of Finnish Joel Bohianbalu (50, 53 and 68) against a goal by Czech Theodor Gebreiselassi, then Leipzig and Mainz.