After Kahn and Salihamidzic are kicked out, the great ex returns and will support the new one at Dreesen. More powers in Hoeness, while the designated sporting director should arrive from Leipzig

You go back to move forward. Next season’s Bayern Munich will be revolutionized compared to that of 2022-23. As a squad, but even more as a managerial framework. CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Brazzo Salihamidzic were fired on the day the team won the title (Kimmich said he would “wait a few days”, Müller admitted he was blown away by the decision), now they are looking for replacements.

bayern, how changes — The new CEO will be Jan-Christian Dreesen, the club’s financial director until last week. “There’s too much selfishness in society lately,” he said recently. To help him in his new role, he will be joined by Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who left his position as managing director two years ago (held from 2002 to 2021) in favor of Kahn and who will now return to the club as a member of the Supervisory Board. Former president Hoeness (currently honorary president) and also a member of the board of directors will also have more power. Hoeness, speaking with Kicker, openly said Kahn’s firing was inevitable. “In hindsight we have to admit it – he explained -. We would have sent him away even if Bayern had won the treble. The decision had to be made.” See also F1 | Leclerc: "Today it was difficult to do better than 3rd place"

tensions at bayern — On the other hand, there were latent tensions between the board of directors and Kahn. On Thursday, May 25, President Hainer spoke with Hoeness to inform him of the decision to part ways with Kahn. The former goalkeeper did not show up for Friday’s extraordinary board meeting, and did not return calls from Hainer. For this reason, the company informed Kahn by e-mail of the decision to fire him. Already on Thursday there would have been a meeting between the managers and Kahn. According to Hoeness, the meeting would not have been “pleasant at all”. It appears that Kahn has raised the bar against his replacement Jan-Christian Dreesen. The former goalkeeper denies the reconstructions, but Hoeness instead claims that this is precisely the reason why he was banned from traveling with the team to Cologne for the decisive match for the title. The honorary president also added that “I thought Oliver could fill the role of CEO by taking advantage of his great personality. I thought he could do it alone, but instead he surrounded himself with agents and advisers who helped create a catastrophic atmosphere ”.

the future of bayern — Rummenigge formalized his return to the club, thanking them for their trust: “I’m happy to be able to help and I thank the board of directors who have bet on me. I had the good fortune and the honor of celebrating great titles with this club, so I gladly accepted the offer.” Now we will also look for a new sporting director. The favorite is Max Eberl, who the Bavarian leaders have already met in recent days. Eberl (currently sporting director at Leipzig) was the favorite to become Bayern’s market man already 6 years ago, to replace Sammer, but he refused the offer to continue working at Borussia Moenchengladbach, a club with which he remained under contract for 14 years. “I’m tired, drained-said Eberl when, over a year ago, he decided to leave Gladbach because he was close to a nervous breakdown-. There is no tension, there is no anger, there are no problems between me and the club. But I’m tired. I have to say enough, I have to do it for myself, I have to watch out for my health. I have always given everything for this club, first as a player and then as a manager, I treated him as if he were my son, but I no longer have the strength. I want to get out of football, I want to see the world, I want to be happy.” See also Ancelotti's 5 concerns against Getafe

eberl from trough to top — Eberl became sporting director of Gladbach when the club was floating between the first and second national divisions (in 2011 safety came in the play-off with Bochum). From there, however, Borussia grew, focusing on young people who have matured making the club great. Marco Reus (taken for just one million), Granit Xhaka, Thorgan Hazard are just some of Eberl’s great market insights. Players identified and taken very young and resold allowing the club (not particularly rich) to grow economically as well as technically: in the last 7 years under his management, the Fohlen have arrived 3 times in the Champions League (in 2015 they drew two games out of two with Juve, in their last appearance they topped the group with Real, Inter and Shakthar). Being Bavarian, having played for Bayern, and being a man of football, he represents, in the eyes of the managers, the right person to embody that sense of belonging that many felt was vanishing in society. It will probably be up to him to build the team that will have to aim for the treble again next season. But from Rummenigge to Hoeness to Eberl, Bayern, to go forward, decided to go back. And focus on some particularly popular exes. See also The five errors and the only success of Barça against Eintracht Frankfurt

May 31, 2023 (change May 31, 2023 | 11:02 am)

