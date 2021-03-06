Bayern Munich regained the leadership of the Bundesliga, loaned hours before to RB Leipzig, after coming back from 0-2 and winning 4-2 against Borussia Dortmund, sixth in the German championship, in the ‘Klassiker’, the duel with the longest tradition of German football.

The match had been presented as a duel between two of the best ‘9’ of the moment, Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland, and neither of them disappointed. The young Norwegian put Dortmund ahead with two goals (2 and 9) and the Polish veteran led the Bavarian comeback with a hat-trick (26, 44, from a penalty, and 90). The other goal for Bayern was scored by Leon Goretzka (88).

With this result, Bayern continues to lead the Bundesliga alone with 55 points, two more than RB Leipzig, which hours before had easily won (0-3) in Freiburg. Led by young French striker Christopher Nkunku, scorer of a goal (41) and a decisive pass to Alexander Sörloth (64), Leipzig was hardly disturbed by the rival and added three points with which to put pressure on Bayern. The Swedish international Emil Forsberg was the author of the third goal, in the final stretch of the match (79).

This victory is also an injection of confidence for RB Leipzig before traveling to Budapest, where on Wednesday they will try to overcome the knockout round of the Champions League against Liverpool, which won 0-2 in the first leg, played already in the Hungarian capital due to restrictions related to covid-19.

What seems clear at this point in the Bundesliga is that the title will be disputed by Bayern and Leipzig, since the rest of the teams cannot keep up with their rhythm. Wolfsburg, third to eight points behind Leipzig, lost 2-1 in their visit to Hoffenheim (11th) and Eintracht (fourth to 10 points behind the leader), did not go beyond the draw at home (1-1) against Stuttgart (9th ).

These two results benefit Bayer Leverkusen, who beat Borussia Mönchengladbach by the minimum (10th) and placed three points behind Eintracht in the fight for the Champions League positions.

The one who could not benefit was Dortmund, since with their defeat against Bayern they are still out of the positions that give access to the next edition of the Champions League. On Tuesday, they will host Sevilla in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16, where they will have to defend the 2-3 victory achieved in the Andalusian capital against a rival who is not going through their best moment either and this Saturday lost 2 -1 in front of Elche.