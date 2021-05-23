R.eichlich souvenir photos with the championship trophy were particularly important to the Bayern stars around record man Robert Lewandowski on this memorable day. The moving farewells to seven-title coach Hansi Flick and three triple heroes marked a turning point for the German record champions, who climbed the afternoon with Lewandowski’s incredible 41-goal mark at an internal celebration in the stadium’s VIP area let out.

“On the one hand, that’s a nice moment. On the other hand, it really hurts that we won’t all play together in the next season, ”said Lewandowski, who tore his jersey from his astral body after his longed-for record goal. “It’s emotional and around the aura of the record you noticed that it’s something big.”

The goal of the world footballer in almost the last second in the 5: 2 (4: 0) against FC Augsburg was the perfect punchline of a Bundesliga game with great emotions. Even with the farewells to Flick, Jérôme Boateng, David Alaba, Javi Martínez and assistant coach Miroslav Klose and Hermann Gerland before kick-off, there were wet eyes. Honorary President Uli Hoeneß in the stands was also touched.

“Those were two great years”

Above all, Flick experienced the end of the Bavarian epochs of his top performers Boateng and Alaba particularly intensely. “I had to restrain myself quite a bit so as not to let the emotions out”, confessed the 56-year-old, who himself was very moved and was grateful to his “great team”.

“Today the journey that began almost two years ago is really over,” said Flick. “This is an absolute benchmark for me in my life. I will never forget the time because it was two great years. ”He did not reveal anything about his expected future as national coach.

After FCA captain Jeffrey Gouweleeuw (9th minute) gave Munich an early lead with an own goal, the champions struck through Serge Gnabry (23rd), Joshua Kimmich (33rd) and Kingsley Coman (43rd) every ten minutes. After the break, Augsburg made the result more friendly with André Hahn (67th) and Florian Niederlechner (72nd).

And then, when Flick was no longer counting on Lewandowski’s 41st goal, the striker struck. “It was like science fiction,” said the 32-year-old. “The fact that I set the record in the last minute is also a historical story.” The championship trophy was left out.

With 41 goals in one season, he is one goal ahead of Gerd Müller, whose almost 50-year-old record was considered a record for the ages. Until Lewandowski reached that unbelievable number of 41 in 29 games. 250 spectators were allowed to attend the first game in the Allianz Arena in front of an audience in the stadium since March 2020.

“I don’t think Lewy will break this record anytime soon,” said Kimmich. “But it is to some extent also a credit to the team.” After the game, Lewandowski presented a T-shirt with the inscription “4ever Gerd” and a dedication to Uschi Müller, wife of the sick Gerd Müller.

“I know that Gerd Müller made a historic achievement and I have the utmost respect for him,” said Lewandowski in praise of the “Bomber”. Lewandowski was awarded the top scorer cannon for the sixth time by “Kicker” – Müller received it seven times. With a total of 365 league goals, Müller is still clearly ahead of Lewandowski, who can also be trusted with this eternal mark with 277 goals.

The double triple winners Alaba, Boateng and Martínez also occupy a significant place in the glorious club history. “There are characters who have carried this club to where it is today in the last nine years,” said Kimmich. “Now we have to see that we usher in a new era.” The future coach Julian Nagelsmann will be particularly challenged.