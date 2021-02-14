Bavaria-Trainer Hansi Flick criticized German politics in the pandemic at the press conference before the Bielefeld game. Above all, SPD politician Karl Lauterbach got his fat off.
SPD politician Karl Lauterbach appears frequently and gladly in the media during the Corona crisis. The 57-year-old is primarily targeting the special position of professional football. After Corona-infected Thomas Müller returned from the Club World Cup in Qatar to Munich, Lauterbach spoke up again:
“Normally a trip with a known infection would of course be unthinkable. We rightly advise citizens against any unnecessary trip abroad, and international football simply ignores these rules. Citizens do not want double standards, just because it is about millions in income from television broadcasts. “
At the press conference on Sunday before the game against Arminia Bielefeld, Bayern coach Hansi Flick commented on Lauterbach’s statements – and also commented on the general behavior of politics.
“Well: I followed it, of course, I always read it. Mr. Lauterbach always has to comment on something and often it is always when I am not responsible and then look at the result, then I can It’s always easy to evaluate “, Flick reacted pissed off.
Flick suspects that the current behavior of many politicians is calculated – especially with regard to the upcoming election results. “In any case, in the discussion with Corona, I think you can no longer hear the so-called experts. Even Mr. Lauterbach: He always has something to say about something, always a topic that he gets back to. I find the so-called experts , Politics, they should sit down and really develop a strategy so that at some point you will see light in the tunnel again. I think that’s not enough at the moment. “
And further: “Especially for the population, for the citizens who are not in the same situation as we footballers or the athletes in general. Really see that we can say something positive. I often have the feeling that everyone is out of the Situation can make his profit as much as possible, how can he make the percentage points more in the next election. And that is far from the topic of what task they currently have in politics, namely work together to ensure that things come back to normal at some point . “
Flick, on the other hand, praised the Chancellor: “Anyone who never takes herself too seriously is for me the Chancellor, who is always ahead, is judged with everything she does. She is only human, like all of us , and we all make mistakes and she is allowed to make mistakes, too. But the way that is sometimes assessed by fellow politicians and so-called experts is really blatant. And someday you should find a togetherness to support the people in Germany and the To give the whole world a little bit of confidence. That is currently not the case. “