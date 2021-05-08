Berlin (AFP)

Bayern Munich celebrated winning their ninth title in a row with a big victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach by six, despite the title being won before the match in which he reviewed 6-0 thanks to the Polish hat-trick by Robert Lewandowski, by losing his pursuit of Leipzig to his host Borussia Dortmund 2-3 in the thirty-second stage of the German League.

Things were decided in the interest of Bayern before entering the meeting with Monchengladbach, since he remained seven points ahead of Leipzig, thanks to the gift of his opponent Dortmund and two goals by Englishman Jadeon Sancho, the second of them in the 87th minute when the tie was the master of the situation 2-2 after the runner-up was trailing 0-2.

The Bavarian club, who at the end of the season deposited its coach Hanzi Flick, to replace him with Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann, confirmed its eligibility to crown a show victory over Moenchengladbach, extending the lead in the lead to 10 points.

Despite his absence for four weeks due to a knee injury, Bayern Lewandowski’s top scorer returned to strike again and added a hat-trick on Saturday, with which he strengthened his lead in the scorers’ ranking with 39 goals.

Two games remain against Lewandowski to try to reach the record for the most goals in one season, recorded in the name of Bayern Gerd Muller, who scored 40 goals during the 1971-1972 season.