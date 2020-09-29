The return of Álvaro Odriozola to Real Madrid after his assignment at Bayern has meant that the Bavarian team has been left with a specific right-back in the squad, Frenchman Benjamin Pavard (although he was originally central). The other option is to reconvert Joshua Kimmich to that position, as happened in the final phase of the Champions League., but with it one of the best midfielders in the world is lost as right now is the German international.

For this reason, Bayern is moving to complete its luxurious squad with a right back and has decided the name of the chosen one. This is Tariq Lamptey, undoubtedly one of the great attraction at the start of the Premier for his excellent games with Brhigton in which he plays. The 19-year-old former Chelsea veteran has also started for England’s Under-21 team and is already on everyone’s lips for his phenomenal future as an elite player.

Thus, according to Sport1, German media, Bayern has made a first attempt for him now that he still has a feasible price. Despite the fact that Brighton is asking 25 million for him, the initial Bavarian offer would be around 15. A tug of war that can be resolved in favor of Lamptey’s signing by Bayern. Quite a success apparently so far at the start of the season in the Premier.