B.Ayern boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (65) calls for a nationwide uniform catalog of measures during the corona pandemic with regard to the admission of spectators in the stadiums. “What we need is a nationwide uniform solution based on certain parameters that apply to everyone. There is now a test phase. Curiously, it expires on October 25th. But then Bayern Munich did not take part. Until then, we haven’t had a game in front of a crowd, ”said the former national team captain of the picture.

On Friday, the Staff for Exceptional Events (SAE) in Munich, chaired by Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter, decided that no football games should take place in front of spectators up to and including October 25th. Bayern have to play in the cup game against the fifth division club 1. FC Düren on Thursday (8.45 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the DFB Cup and at Sport1), in the group opener in the Champions League against Atlético Madrid on October 21 and three days later in the Bundesliga game against Eintracht Frankfurt can do without fans in the Allianz Arena.

Location as a problem

Rummenigge quarreled: “There are different interpretations of two parameters, between what was originally intended in the DFL occupational safety concept. There it says that the RKI incidence value on Monday will be used for the games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We don’t do that like that. “

The second problem of interpretation concerns the location. It is stated that “not only the city of Munich, but also the neighboring districts such as Fürstenfeldbruck, Dachau and the district of Munich – which of course results in different RKI incidence figures,” emphasized Rummenigge. In the districts, the numbers are much lower than in the city of Munich.

This week the city of Munich actually told them “that they are assuming that the next games may take place with spectators. This has been revised again by the increased incidence value. That’s the way it is, ”said Rummenigge.

Mayor Reiter had justified the measure on Friday as follows: “This is the only way we can avoid that particularly annoying, short-term cancellations are necessary for everyone again. This also ensures that all clubs are treated equally. We are now all challenged so that we can keep the infection rate in our city under control. “