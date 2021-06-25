Berlin (DPA)

The German Football League (Bundesliga) schedule for next season revealed that Bayern Munich will face Borussia Moenchengladbach at the start of the title defense trip on August 13, and the match will be held at the Mönchengladbach stadium.

According to the schedule published by the German League, today, Friday, the match between Bayern Munich, crowned with the Bundesliga title for the ninth consecutive season, against its host Monchengladbach in the opening of the first stage competitions, will witness a confrontation between Julian Nagelsmann and Adi Heiter, the new coaches of Bayern and Monchengladbach, respectively.

Leipzig, last season’s runner-up, will visit Mainz, while Borussia Dortmund will host Eintracht Frankfurt.

As for Wolfsburg, who finished last season in third place, they will start their campaign in the new season in front of promoted Bochum in the first division, and Stuttgart will meet with Greiter Fürth, also promoted in the first division.

Before the start of the league competitions, the first round of the German Cup will be held, while the German Super Cup will be held on August 17, in which Bayern Munich will be a guest of Borussia Dortmund.

The two top matches between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in the league are held in early December in Dortmund and in late April in Munich. Bayern Munich will host Leipzig on September 11 or 12, and then host it on February 4 or 6.

The final stage of the league will be held on May 14, 2022, and includes the confrontation of Wolfsburg with Bayern, Dortmund with Hertha Berlin and Armenia Bielefeld with Leipzig.