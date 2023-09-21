Bayern beat Manchester United 4-3 in the Champions League match

Bayern Munich defeated English Manchester United in the first round match of the Champions League of the 2023/2024 season. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting within Group A took place in Munich at the Allianz Arena and ended with a score of 4:3. In the 28th minute, home midfielder Leroy Sane opened the scoring. In the 32nd minute, striker Serge Gnabry increased the team’s lead. In the 49th minute, forward Rasmus Heilund reduced the English gap.

In the 53rd minute, Bayern striker Harry Kane scored a penalty. In the 88th minute, midfielder Casemiro scored for Manchester, and in the second minute added to the second half, Munich forward Mathis Tell scored. The final score in the match was set by Casemiro in the fifth added minute.

In the parallel group A, the Turkish Galatasaray played a draw with the Danish Copenhagen. The meeting ended with a score of 2:2. Sasha Boe and Tete scored goals for the hosts, while Mohamed Elyounoussi and Diogo Gonçalves scored goals for the guests.

In the next round, Bayern will play away against Copenhagen, and Manchester United will host Galatasaray. The meetings will take place on October 3.