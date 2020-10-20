The start of the Champions League for Atlético de Madrid against Bayern Munich is in danger. As the Munich team itself made public through a brief statement published on its website, the player Serge Gnabry tested positive in the PCR tests that the squad underwent on Tuesday, but did the training session prior to the crash against the mattress box with his teammates. At the moment, it is not known if, finally, the match can be played or not, since the German international could have infected the rest of the German squad while completing the training. Bayern announced that they wanted to pronounce in detail on the procedure during the afternoon of Tuesday.

“Serge Gnabry has tested positive for Covid-19. The FC Bayern attacker is fine. He is in domestic quarantine “, dictated the statement that the Bundesliga champion issued on his website at eight in the afternoon, just 25 hours after facing Atlético de Madrid at the Allianz Arena. According to the German newspaper Bild, everything indicates that the clash in the Munich fiefdom ends up taking place due to the UEFA protocol on the coronavirus. The continental body foresees that matches can be played even if a team only has 13 players (including a goalkeeper). Of course, everything also depends on the Bavarian government, which could order a quarantine for the entire team and, therefore, cancel the game. Bayern believe that it will end up being disputed finally.