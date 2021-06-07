The Bayern Munich is the new Bundesliga champion. The Bavarian team did not fail in their match against him Eintracht Frankfurt and raised his third wound ousting Wolfsburg, the great German dominator in recent years. The wolves had raised the last four titles, six in the last eight years. However, this course they will have to settle for Pokal, the only title of their season.

The Bayern depended from itself to take the title. I had to win and what did loosely. A 4-0 at Eintracht with Dallmann’s double, Storzel’s own goal and Schuller already in discount. The Bavarians had in the Bundesliga in his power despite the win by Wolfsburg to Werder Bremen. The wolves endorsed him a 8-0 with hat-trick from Pajor and goals from Wolter, Engen, Jakabfi, Van de Sanden and Wichmann at own goal. The Bayern ends with two more points that he Wolfsburg and only one game lost, against Hoffenheim who finished third to win the other Champions League place. The wolves lost only one match, against Bayer (4-1) but tied two games.

The Bayern ends with the Wolfsburg hegemony after four titles in a row and regains the reign of Germany after winning the titles in 2015 and 2016. The Bavarian club’s bet has paid off, as they have not won the title since the departure of the Dutch Miedema. The Wolfsburg is second in the honors with six titles, one less than Frankfurt, now Eintracht Frankfurt, and tied with Turbine.