Berlin (AFP)

Bayern Munich returns to local and continental competitions due to the absence of its scorer and its Polish star Robert Lewandowski in the “worst timing” of the European champion and the leader of the German League, before his fateful match against his second host Leipzig in the twenty-seventh stage of the “Bundesliga” tomorrow, Saturday, days before The upcoming confrontation with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Lewandowski, 32, was injured in a sprain in his right knee during the Poland match against Andorra in the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, after he scored two goals from a clean hat-trick for his country, before leaving in the 63rd minute, and leaving his country’s camp before the confrontation with England on Wednesday «lost 2 -1 ».

The Bavarian club announced that the best player in the world for 2020 will stay away for four weeks from the stadiums, thus missing the first leg match against last year’s runners-up Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday, and the return on the 13th of this month, in addition to the important confrontation against Leipzig are just four points behind.

Bayern striker Thomas Mueller said: “Leva’s injury is terrible news for us.” It is the worst possible timing. ”

The statistics show how important Lewandowski is to Bayern seeking the ninth successive title in the “Bundesliga”, after he scored 35 goals in 26 league matches this season, breaking his personal record “34 last season”, and 42 goals in 36 games in all competitions this season. .

The Polish sniper’s injury constitutes an obstacle to a personal goal he seeks this season, eight stages before the end, which is equivalent to or exceeding the number of Bavarian legend Gerd Muller in the number of goals scored in one season in the German League, after the latter scored 40 goals in the 1971 season – 1972.

After scoring a hat-trick from a clean quarter against Stuttgart in the 26th stage before the international window, Lewandowski became the second-best scorer in the history of the German League with 271 goals in 346 games, surpassing Klaus Fischer, former star of Schalke, Colin and Bochum with 268 goals, behind the former Bayern Munich star. “Al-Midfaji” Mueller, with a score of 365 goals in 427 games.

In the event that Bayern qualify for the semi-finals of the continental competition, Lewandowski must race against time in order to play the first-leg match against Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund on the 28th of this month.

Bayern coach Hanzi Flick’s team is seeking its fifth successive victory in the league and seventh in all competitions since losing to Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 in the 22nd stage.

The “giant” of Bavaria will play the game in the absence of the emerging Canadian left-back Alfonso Davis after a direct dismissal in the previous after a strong intervention on the Japanese Wataro Endo, and the other defender Jerome Boateng due to the accumulation of cards, as it is expected that Niklas Zolleh will replace him in the heart of the defense alongside the Austrian David Alaba .

For his part, Leipzig’s sporting director, Marcus Krushi, confirmed that “Bayern will have a strong team on the field even without Lewandowski,” adding, “We do not wish to injure anyone, but we have to focus on ourselves.”

As Austrian captain Marcel Sabitzer considered that this constitutes an opportunity for his host team, “We have nothing to lose.” The idea that pressure is not on us suits the team ».

Coach Julian Nagelsmann’s team had compensated by defeating Armenia Bielefeld 1-0 in the previous stage, falling into a draw at home to Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 in the 25th stage when their series of 6 consecutive victories in the league was stopped.

Borussia Dortmund will play Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday, but they run the risk of not qualifying for the continental championship next season.

Saturday, fifth in the league table, hosts Eintracht Frankfurt, fourth, who is ambitious to return to the Champions League, after an absence of 61 years, and is four points away from him.

“It is a game of enormous importance for us, it is a fateful confrontation because we have the opportunity to narrow the difference,” Dortmund coach Eden Terzic said.

Failure to reach the Champions League may cost Dortmund the loss of its main players, such as his brilliant young goal-scorer, the Norwegian Arling Haaland and Englishman Jadeon Sancho, in the upcoming transfer market, in addition to material losses.

The finance director of the black and yellow team told the local newspaper, Ruhr Nachrichten, that the club lost 43.5 million euros ($ 51 million) in revenue in 2020, adding that the number may “significantly worsen again” in the year 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. 19.

In other major confrontations, Wolfsburg III will host his counterpart, Colin XVI, who is ambitious to move away from the relegation zone, while Onion VII hopes to reinforce his hopes for a continental position when he hosts rivals Hertha in Derby in the capital, Berlin, on Sunday.

Haaland has scored 21 goals in his 21 Bundesliga matches this season, but he is not getting enough support from his team-mates.

He looked angry after the match against Colin ended 10 days ago, after he saved his team from a loss by scoring a 2-2 stoppage-time equalizer after he also opened the scoring.

The Catalan newspaper “Sport” reported Thursday that his agent, Mino Raiola and his father, Alv-Inge, landed in Barcelona to negotiate his transfer to the Catalan giants.

With the headline “Bomb: Mino Raiola and Haaland’s father in Barcelona,” the Catalan newspaper published a video clip showing Raiola and Alf-Inge leaving the airport and getting into a car.

She wrote that “the agent and father of the Borussia Dortmund striker are in Barcelona. Haaland is the striker that Joan Laporta wants for Barcelona and he will try to sign him this summer.”