Nor is the Bundesliga to fire rockets, which is the fourth of the five major leagues on the continent that spent the least in this winter market. The 18 clubs in the German top flight disbursed a total of 61.1 million euros for 37.9 kilos of transfer income, which represents a deficit amounting to 23.2 million. Both Bayern and Dortmund did not sign incorporations, so the most expensive signing of this window was carried out by the modest Augsburg, paying a total of 16.4 million to Dallas for Pepi. The most expensive sale was carried out by Wolfsburg, entering 14 kilos from Burnley for veteran Dutch striker Weghorst. The Volkswagen group was also the one that was spent the most, a total of 23.7 million by Wind, Paredes and Kruse. Also noteworthy is the arrival at Leverkusen of Azmoun, from Zenit, and the sale of Zakaria, defender of Gladbach, to Juve a few hours after the closing of the market of a Bundesliga that also loses two Spaniards: Meré and Blanco.