A goal from Alphonso Davies in the 94th minute saved a Bayern Munich from the catastrophe who suffered from the beautiful to eliminate Celtic from Glasgow and sign the classification to the round of 16 in the Champions League. The goal of the Canadian avoided a … Extension that was already taken for sure, and that having led to the elimination of the Bavarian team would have completed a day of surprises that left Milan in the gutter and Atalanta and classified Benfica.

Davies’s goal at Allianz arrived in the last play of the game, with the Celtic completely exhausted and locked in his area waiting for a final beep that would have given them a historical triumph. But the Scots, who had done everything right until then, died on the shore. Kimmich finished a center to the Olise area, and the rejection of the Schmeichel Paradón took advantage of Davies to put the ball on the net. Kuhn had advanced the Scots in the first section of the second half to tie the 0-1 with which the Duel in Glasgow ended. Before, Celtic had already arranged several occasions in the first half to get ahead. They had plenty of courage but after receiving the goal, Bayern no longer gave more concessions.

Kompany’s team is already on the Athletic horizon. They will be them, or the winner of the tie between Real Madrid and Manchester City, who is measured to the rojiblancos in the round of 16.

Benfica and Monaco procured the most effervescent duel. Up to six goals were seen at the Da Luz stadium to resolve in favor of the Lisbon a tremendously equalized tie. Benfica arrived with advantage after winning in the Principality (1-2), and promised them very happy when Akturtaglu scored the first goal of the game. However, Monaco threw courage to turn the game with goals from Minamino and Ben Seshir, to match the crossing again.

Thus it reached some last minutes of madness. Pavlidis, a penalty, returned to tie the game in 76, and thus sent the eighth to the Portuguese. Only five minutes later Ilenikhena put the Monaco back. And in 84, Kokçu made the final 3-3. Benfica is one of Barcelona’s possible rivals in the next round. The other will leave the winner of the tie between the PSG and the Brest (3-0, for the moment, for the Parisians).

The Milan-Feyenoord opened the day. The Italians, forced to attack to overcome the adverse 1-0 in the first leg, were put everything in face after marking Santi Giménez in the first play of the game. The Mexican, arrived at the ‘Rossonero’ club this winter, precisely, from Feyenoord, did not want to celebrate so much.

Then, everything was a more or less controlled monologue of Milan, with some dangerous arrival by Joao Félix, his compatriot Rafael Leao and Giménez himself, but the Feyenoord resisted with Gallardía. Everything changed in the 51st minute, when Theo Hernández dropped into the Dutch area and saw the second yellow card. With ten, the Feyenoord finished believing that he could qualify. He advanced lines and entered the field to Argentine Julián Carranza, who in 73 fell an extraordinary center from the left of the Spanish Hugo Bueno to head the draw.

Milan, then, had no choice but to try the heroic, but the ballast of the expulsion of Theo weighed too much. Very important stick for the ‘Rossoneri’, which despite the winter effort to be reinforced (Giménez, Joao Félix or Kyle Walker) is seen outside the Champions League ahead of time. On the contrary for Feyenoord, which returns to some eighths of the Champions League 50 years later. In that round I could return to Milan. Inter or arsenal await you.

The Italian drama was completed by the Atalanta, very favorite in the tie against the witches, and still unable to submit the Belgians or in the first leg or the return. Talbi, with a double, and the Spanish Ferrán Jutglá put the Bergamo stadium up before the break. Lookman reduced distances as soon as he went out to the field, on the return of the changing rooms, but then a penalty failed that would have given hope to the ‘Neroazzurri’. The witches will have luck in the round of 16 to Aston Villa or the Lille.