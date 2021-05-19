Berlin (dpa)

Berlin (dpa) Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga champion, announced today, Wednesday, that it will be able to receive 250 spectators at the Allianz Arena, in its last match in the competition this season against its guest Augsburg.

The match, which will be held next Saturday, is scheduled to witness a public presence in the bastion of the Bavarian team for the first time since March 2020, when Bayern met Augsburg as well last season, after the Bavarian Cabinet decided to reduce Corona virus measures during events held in venues Open.

The club will award 100 tickets to health workers who have worked hard for our community during the Coronavirus pandemic. Another 100 tickets will be available to all Bayern fans and club members by lot, while Bayern coach Hanse Flick, who is preparing to leave the team, and the assistant coaches and players, who will leave after the current season, will receive five tickets for each of family and friends.

Bayern president Herbert Heyner said: “We are happy at least to end this season with a celebration on a small scale that will give hope for the following season.

As for Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Bayern CEO, he said that although the number of spectators does not exceed 250, it is a small first step towards normalcy, inviting the heroes of the fight against the epidemic as a small gesture of appreciation to them.

And people who attend the match must present a certificate of a negative test to detect a negative corona virus or evidence of complete vaccination or recovery from the virus. A few Bundesliga clubs managed to get a limited number of fans in the stadiums earlier in the season, when the casualty numbers were not very high, but this was not the case for Bayern, who played without fans for more than a year.

The Union Berlin team was also granted permission to receive 2,000 fans at its last League Championship meeting, at its stadium in front of Leipzig, also on Saturday, due to the low number of people infected with the Coronavirus in the capital.