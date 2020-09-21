When looking for another right-back, Bayern does not seem to give up on Sergiño Dest. Meanwhile, the record champions seem to be getting closer to Ajax Amsterdam in terms of a possible transfer fee. Dest himself should already be in agreement with the FCB.
Even if Benjamin Pavard hardly gives the impression that he has to be replaced from time to time, Bayern Munich sees a need for action on the position of right-back. With three competitions and very high goals in these, you need a certain breadth of the squad. Those in charge and Hansi Flick at the front line know that very well, and Pavard was absent for a long time in the preseason.
Accordingly, Sergiño Dest has been a topic in Munich for a while. The 19-year-old full-back has been playing for Ajax Amsterdam for eight years and moved to the youth department in summer 2021. His contract is still valid until 2022, so the club can currently demand a decent transfer fee – which he does, which is why an agreement so far seemed to be distant.
However, the Dutch reported on Monday afternoon ADthat this agreement is now gradually coming within reach. A first offer from a week ago was resolutely rejected, but now the two clubs are slowly but surely moving closer. The gap between the amount that Ajax demands and the amount that Bayern offers is getting smaller and smaller. Thus, the paper suspects that a transfer could be imminent.
This assumption also applies because Dest and FCB should already be in agreement. Sky reported on a five-year contract that the American has accepted. FC Barcelona are also said to have had a certain interest in the youngster, but the Catalans were ultimately unable to convince.
A transfer fee is currently expected, which will amount to around 20 to 25 million. Ajax is said to have initially demanded around 30 million euros, but in terms of an agreement, they seem to have met around the middle. Even if, and it should be emphasized again, no agreement has yet been reached. But there is more and more evidence that this will be there very soon.
