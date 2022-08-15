It was feared that the Bavarians would struggle to find the way to the net without the Pole, but the difference is being made by the Germans. Which exalts Musiala. Blaugrana stopped at 0-0 by Rayo at the first

All as expected, just the other way around. Lewandowski leaves Bayern and suddenly finds it hard to score. But not in Munich. Yes, because the Bavarians have scored 13 goals in the first 3 outings of the season, played among other things against high-level opponents: 5 goals at Leipzig in the Super Cup, 6 at Eintracht in the league (both teams will play the Champions League) and another 2 at Wolfsburg on the second day of the Bundesliga. Bayern, in short, the goals continue to make them in clusters, even without Lewandowski, who on the contrary to the debut with Barcelona has remained dry. With the Catalans who did not go beyond 0-0 at home against Rayo Vallecano. More than Bayern, therefore, it is Lewandowski, in the first instance, who pays the consequences of the farewell: what if it were not a coincidence? See also '42 seconds': the feat of the Spanish water polo team in Barcelona 92

a support team – In Munich Lewandowski had a team that played for him for years: first Ribery, Robben and Müller moving around him, serving him perfect assists and taking away opponents, then the two winger were replaced by Coman and Gnabry, but the substance has never changed: last season Bayern’s second-highest scorer in the league was Gnabry, who scored 21 fewer goals than Lewandowski. In 2020-21 it was Müller who scored the most for Bayern after Lewandowski, scoring 30 fewer goals. In 2019-20 Lewa finished with 34 goals in the league, Gnabry with 12. In the last three seasons, considering only the league, Lewandowski has respectively scored 21, 30 and 22 more goals than the second highest scorer of the team. For this reason, it was feared that without him Bayern could struggle to go to goal. In reality, the 13 goals scored in the first 3 matches of the season show that Bayern were playing for their striker, but that the goals would come anyway. So much so that now the 19-year-old Musiala is showing off who with 4 centers in 3 games is, for the moment, the top scorer of the team. See also Alcaras embraces the "Barcelona 500"

rising star – The goal scored by Musiala against Wolfsburg, among other things, is like a true champion: he fell on the edge of the penalty area with the ball between his feet after getting rid of two opponents with a veronica, before beating Casteels with a accurate shot from outside. In all, he has already reached 14 goals in the Bundesliga, no one at his age (19 years and 169 days) had never scored so many in the German top league. And so Lewandowski is already forgotten. While the Pole for the moment has yet to enter and be put by his new team-mates at Barcelona in the conditions to score. And those who thought that, at least initially, Lewandowski’s farewell would have lowered Bayern’s goal share while leaving that of the Polish striker unchanged has guessed the prediction. But on the contrary …

