After a series of defeats, Bayer has won a glyphosate lawsuit in the USA. The decision by a jury in San Benito County, California, confirms that the weed killer glyphosate "is not responsible for the plaintiff's illness," Bayer announced over the weekend. "We have won 10 of the last 15 lawsuits and see ourselves as strengthened in our strategy of litigating lawsuits in court."

Recently there have been setbacks

The Dax-listed pharmaceutical and agrochemical company has recently had to cope with several setbacks, not only in court, but also in the development of an important drug candidate.

Just last week, a US jury in Washington state ordered the Leverkusen-based company to pay a total of 857 million US dollars (785 million euros) in damages in a legal dispute over the alleged health effects of the chemical PCB, which has been banned for decades. These are intended to go to former students and parents of a school in the Seattle area. As in other cases, Bayer plans to appeal the ruling.

Heir to the Monsanto takeover

The PCB and glyphosate cases are a legacy of the US agricultural chemical company Monsanto, which was acquired in 2018 for over $60 billion.

The settlement of the glyphosate dispute in particular has already cost billions. There is debate about whether the weed killer is carcinogenic to humans. Bayer rejects the suspicion.