Bayer wants to deliver the first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from CureVac from its plant in Wuppertal this year. “We are very confident that we will even be able to deliver the first vaccines before the end of the year, if everything goes well,” said CEO Werner Baumann on Monday during a visit by NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet to the plant.

The vaccine has not yet been approved, nor has the Bayer plant in Wuppertal, where the vaccine is to be produced. “We plan to produce 160 million doses of vaccine here at the site next year,” said Bayer Pharmaceutical Director Stefan Oelrich.

Curevac started the pivotal trial for its vaccine with more than 35,000 participants in December. The Tübingen-based company assumes that it will be able to submit approval applications for the product in the second quarter. For marketing and production, Curevac recently allied itself with the Leverkusen-based pharmaceutical and agrochemical group Bayer and also brought other partners on board, such as Rentschler Biopharma, the British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline, Wacker Chemie and Fareva.

Laschet had already given the Bayer plant in Wuppertal the prospect of accelerated approval. “I am happy if this year, with a production facility in Wuppertal, here in North Rhine-Westphalia, for Germany, for Europe and for the world, vaccine can be made available,” he said now.

Thanks to the expansion of the production network, Curevac plans to manufacture up to a billion vaccine doses in the coming year. Up to 300 million cans are targeted for this year. The European Medicines Agency EMA started the submission process for the vaccine last week in order to accelerate later approval.

rtr