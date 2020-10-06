#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Bayer is one of the largest laboratories in the world and also the one that bought Monsanto in 2018. However, three products marketed by the laboratory raise questions. The best known is glyphosate, the world’s best-selling weedkiller. Its turnover is estimated at three billion euros. In addition, studies have shown the harmful effects on humans and the environment. WHO classified it “probable carcinogen”, but Bayer continues to market it. In Paraguay, at least 2,280 sprayings were carried out in 2019, recalls our journalist Leslie Cadiou

A farmer attacks the group

Then the neonicotinoids which appeared in the 1990s. Used for beetroot, beekeepers saw a link with the disappearance of bees. And the last controversial product is Lasso, a herbicide banned in France since 2017. It was denounced by a French farmer who did not hesitate to sue the laboratory. After a spraying, he said he felt “a very strong smell which [m’a] heated the body. It is as if a fire has spread through all my limbs “. The French farmer won several legal battles, but when Monsanto was bought out, Bayer decided to appeal against him.

