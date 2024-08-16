Bayer Wins Roundup Weedkiller Case in Court, Soars on Stock Market

Bayer has achieved a major legal victory in a dispute over the potential carcinogenic risk of its Roundup weed killerA U.S. appeals court ruled Thursday that federal law exempts the German company from a lawsuit filed by a Pennsylvania landscaper, David SchaffnerThe latter argued that the division Monsanto Bayer should have included a warning on the cancer risk on the product label.

Schaffner, who was diagnosed in 2006 with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a disease often cited by plaintiffs in lawsuits related to the Rounduphad filed a lawsuit against Bayer in 2019 together with his wife Theresa.

Bayer said the decision contrasts with those made by other federal appeals courts in San Francisco and Atlanta in similar cases, suggesting that the court’s intervention may be necessary. Supreme Court of the United States to consolidate judgment and potentially reduce the company’s future liabilities.

While the lawyers of the Schaffner they have not yet commented on the decision, Bayer expressed satisfaction with the favorable outcome. The company has repeatedly defended the safety of the Roundup and its active ingredient, glyphosate, stating their full support for the product.

Despite a $10.9 billion settlement in 2020 to resolve most of the disputes related to the RoundupBayer is still dealing with about 58,000 claims, with another 114,000 settled or ruled inadmissible. Bayer has won 14 of 23 Roundup lawsuits as of July 23, although one of those victories was overturned on appeal.

The defeats suffered have resulted in the payment of billions of dollars in compensation. Meanwhile, Roundup remains one of the most widely used herbicides in the United States, even though Bayer ceased its retail sales last year.

Boom on the Stock Market

In the wake of the legal victory in the United States, the title of Bayer closed the stock market session in a rally, gaining 12.91% in the last 24 hours to 29.30 euros per share.