Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 02/04/2024 – 16:26

Registration is now open for Bayer's internship program, with more than 100 vacancies in its three business areas: agricultural, pharmaceutical and consumer goods, in addition to corporate functions. Opportunities are distributed across several states, including São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Bahia. The grant will be R$ 1,200.00 for technical internship (30 hours/week); R＄ 2,100.00 for higher education (30 hours/week) and R$ 2,800.00 for higher education (40 hours/week).

Students from all areas of activity can register until April 24th from the site. As prerequisites, in the case of a technical internship, it is necessary to have a connection with a technical college and the possibility of signing an internship for up to two years. For higher internship vacancies, you must have at least one year available for the internship and be studying from the 2nd year of graduation or 1st year of the technology course. For higher agricultural positions, students must be in the final year of their degree and have five months to one year for an internship.

The program focuses on the development of selected talents, which includes close monitoring, monthly themed meetings and mentoring. Furthermore, the new class will have access to a learning path on topics such as Project Vision, Emotional Intelligence, Career, Performance, Digital Transformation and Innovation.

“The internship is an important gateway to professional experience, where new talents have the opportunity not only to learn, but also to exchange knowledge with many people and develop themselves for the future they want to pursue”, explains Renata Prestes, recruiter in the Talent Acquisition area at Bayer Brasil.