If referee Harm Osmers had looked closely, Martin Terrier would not have suffered the misfortune. The course of the game and the course of events would have been different if Terrier had not taken that one unfortunate step that has now landed him on sick leave for many months. But Osmers overlooked the fact that Borussia Mönchengladbach’s goalkeeper Moritz Nicolas had touched the ball with his fingertips; he should have given a corner instead of a goal kick. Then everything would have been different.

Bayer Leverkusen’s French attacker doesn’t need to bother with such subjunctive quibbles. Misfortune remains misfortune. Terrier had taken a normal step forward when the Gladbach goalkeeper kicked the ball, no opponent within reach, but somehow he got stuck in the grass and that was it. He fell to the ground and immediately indicated: over, over. Suspicion after quick diagnosis: Achilles tendon rupture. “I hope that it’s not what we suspected, what he also sensed,” said teammate Granit Xhaka later in the evening, but there was well-founded skepticism among everyone involved. On Sunday night, Terrier set his Instagram profile picture to black. The MRI in the morning confirmed the suspected tear of the right Achilles tendon. The season is over for Martin Terrier.

The 27-year-old left winger, who came from Stade Rennes at the start of the season, has not yet made himself indispensable for the German champions, and even without him, Bayer Leverkusen won 3-1 against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday evening after a consistently superior performance. But the impact of Terrier’s accident extended beyond the evening just for the widely pitied victim. Even though Terrier hasn’t been used all the time so far, he has been a reliable teammate and an accomplished addition to the squad, and his acclimatization trend has also shown an upward trend. After overcoming two minor injuries in the fall, Terrier has been “very motivated” recently, said coach Xabi Alonso, who is gradually running into staffing problems.

“I never close the door on reinforcements, we have to check,” said coach Alonso

After Amine Adli – out of action since October due to a broken fibula – and Victor Boniface (absent since mid-November), Terrier is the third significant loss in the offensive. For the time being, the Bayer ensemble is not showing any signs of distress, the success against Borussia was the eleventh competitive win in a row, but that is mainly because the Leverkusen Bundesliga games are now taking place as part of Florian Wirtz’s personal solo program. On Saturday evening, Wirtz single-handedly made it 1-0 and made it 2-0 with a penalty, and he also played his part in Patrik Schick’s 3-0 as an assist. Despite the necessary pedagogical restraint, even Alonso couldn’t avoid telling the truth: the 21-year-old Wirtz was “a brilliant player,” the Spanish coach wrote in a report whose expertise no one need doubt.

On the other hand, Alonso obviously knows that the piecework that the game plan imposes is a severe imposition on Florian Wirtz and Bayer 04. His team will be playing in the Champions League against Atlético Madrid on Tuesday, and then it will be a guaranteed super-intense, final-like duel to secure a place in the top eight of the table in order to move straight into the round of 16 and the benefit of two free ones European Cup match days in February. This is how assembly line football has come to: Teams have to win games to keep games at bay.

It is not Alonso’s style to publicly ask the club for reinforcements, but this time he at least made his wishes known when asked. “I never close the door on reinforcements, we have to check,” he said on Saturday evening, when he still had some hope for the all-clear in the Terrier case. Discussions about what is still possible in the current transfer period will now follow. The Leverkusen squad isn’t all that big; on Saturday there were only two offensive players on the bench: Jonas Hofmann, 32, who is definitely not getting into the season, and young center forward Artem Stepanov, 17. Even if Alonso always makes do on the offensive knows by tailoring the practiced role models of players like Jeremy Frimpong or Exequiel Palacios to suit their needs, who threaten the high frequency of play in three competitions Supply problems.

Victor Boniface is due to return in the next few days, but he only adds a limited number of options. Either Boniface is playing or Schick is playing, that’s what we’ve been saying so far, and there haven’t been any joint appearances. If you look closely, Boniface’s comeback is even challenging the company’s peace, because Schick, who was at a disadvantage in the battle of goal scorers in the first few months of the season, has found his best mode again in the absence of his competitor, scoring twelve goals in the league. He gets along so well with Wirtz that they set a club record on Saturday: Wirtz scored a total of 17 goals for the Czech center forward; so far, the duo Gonzalo Castro and Stefan Kießling have held the record at Bayer.