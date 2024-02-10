The draw has spoken: Favorite Bayer Leverkusen will meet two-league team Fortuna Düsseldorf in the semi-finals of the DFB Cup. FC Kaiserslautern remains the winner of the remaining quarter-finals: Saarbrücken or Mönchengladbach.

TThe favorite Bayer Leverkusen had a supposedly easy task in the semi-finals of the DFB Cup. Around three hours after the exhilarating 3-0 win over FC Bayern in the top Bundesliga game, successful coach Xabi Alonso's team was drawn against second division team Fortuna Düsseldorf. In the second duel, 1. FC Kaiserslautern will face the winner of the canceled quarter-final duel between third division team 1. FC Saarbrücken and Borussia Mönchengladbach. If Saarbrücken wins, the home advantage is swapped in favor of the club lower in class.

This was the result of the draw on Saturday evening in the ZDF current sports studio. The games will take place on April 2nd and 3rd, the final will take place on May 25th in the Olympic Stadium in Berlin. The game between Bayern conquerors Saarbrücken and Gladbach will be rescheduled for March 12th. The match was canceled last Wednesday after heavy rain made the pitch soft.