The Liga MX Femenil continues and continues to write new chapters in its still young history, and this April 5, 2022, one more of them has been written when an unprecedented meeting that will break borders became official.
And it is that the Bayer Leverkusen team celebrates its 100 years, and as part of that commemoration, they will have a small tour in Mexico, where the “Aspirinas” team will face the Toluca team. But, in turn, the Bayer Leverkusen women’s team will also travel to Mexico and will face nothing more and nothing less than the America team in the mythical Coloso de Santa Úrsula, we are talking about the Azteca Stadium.
When? The scheduled date for this historic duel will be July 14, 2022. Yes, there is still a long way to go, but surely the wait will be worth it, because Leverkusen is a great team and it will be a test for Craig Harrington’s team who is currently fourth in the general table with 29 points.
On the other hand, in Germany, Leverkusen is seventh in the Frauen-Bundesliga with 22 points in 19 games played, however, this match will be totally different from any other for América Femenil, as it will be the first time that a team of the Liga MX Femenil will be measured against a European club and what better than in the majestic Azteca Stadium as a property.
Without a doubt, this match will already generate a lot of expectation and, pending seeing how the Americanist team will end this Clausura 2022, we can already begin to imagine what we can expect in July when these two teams meet. Great news for women’s soccer and great work by the Federation in its search for inclusion and dissemination of women’s sport.
