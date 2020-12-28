Corona case Bayer Leverkusen. Wendell tested positive for the Covid19 virus after his return from Brazil and has already gone into quarantine at home.
According to the Bundesliga runner-up, the 27-year-old Brazilian had “no contact” with his teammates. The club did not provide any information on the state of health.
The Leverkusen team started training again on Monday – without Wendell. On January 2nd (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.) the new year will start. Leverkusen then travels to Frankfurt for a duel against Eintracht.
The Brazilian played five times in the first 13th Bundesliga match days. He was only in the starting line-up twice.
