ℹ #Wendell has tested positive for COVID 19.

The infection was diagnosed immediately after his return from home leave. Wendell had no contact with the #Werkself and is now in quarantine at home.

– Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@ bayer04fussball) December 28, 2020