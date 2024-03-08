The match on matchday 25 of the Bundesliga between Wolfsburg and Bayer Leverkusen will be played next Sunday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. (Spanish time). Xabi Alonso's team leads the Bundesliga with an undefeated 64 points (20 wins in 24 games) and is now 10 ahead of the powerful Bayern Munich, its immediate pursuer. The team they face is not in its best moment, and 0 wins in the last 5 games in the league competition, with only 3 points out of a possible 15, means very little for what they need to reach Europe . Although the descent is far enough away to be calm.
Match information Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg
Date: Sunday March 10
City: Leverkusen, Germany
Stadium: BayArena
Schedule: 19:30 in Spain, 15:30 in Argentina, 12:30 in Mexico
Referee: To define
VAR: To define
How can you watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg on television in Spain?
Movistar+
How can you watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg on television in Argentina?
Star+
How can you watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg on television in Mexico?
Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can you watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg on television in the United States?
ESPN+

Rival

Result

Competition

Qarabag

2-2 draw

Europa League

Cologne

Victory 0-2

Bundesliga

Mainz 05

2-1 victory

Bundesliga

Heidenhein

Victory 1-2

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich

3-0 victory

Bundesliga

Rival

Result

Competition

Stuttgart

Defeat 2-3

Bundesliga

Eintracht Frankfurt

2-2 draw

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund

1-1 draw

Bundesliga

Union Berlin

Defeat 1-0

Bundesliga

Hoffenheim

2-2 draw

Bundesliga
Wolfsburg: At Wolfsburg, Jakub Kamiński is injured and Joakim Mæhle is suspended due to card accumulation.
Bayer Leverkusen: Arthur Augusto and Victor Boniface are injured, and Frimpong is suspended.
Wolfsburg: Casteels, Baku, Lacroix, Moritz Jenz, Fischer, Jonas Wind, Arnold, Lovro Majer, Gerhardt, Kevin Paredes and Behrens.
Bayer Leverkusen: Hrádecký, Hincapié, Tah, Kossounou, Grimaldo, Xhaka, Palacios, Tella, Wirtz, Hofmann and Patrik Schick.
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Wolfsburg.
