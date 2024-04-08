Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups and more

He Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham United face each other in a vibrant first leg match of the quarter-finals of the Europa League. Both teams will seek to take advantage at the BayArena to arrive in the best position for the second leg in London.
The German team is in incredible shape and is emerging as one of the favorites to win the Bundesliga. Boniface's return and his connection with Wirtz make Bayer Leverkusen favorites to win this first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals.
Date: Thursday April 11
City: Leverkusen, Germany
Stadium: BayArena
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina, 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: To define
VAR: To define
Movistar+
Star+
Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Union Berlin
|
0-1V
|
Bundesliga
|
Fortuna Dusseldorf
|
4-0V
|
DFB POKAL
|
Hoffenheim
|
2-1V
|
Bundesliga
|
Freiburg
|
2-3V
|
Bundesliga
|
Qarabag
|
3-2V
|
UEL
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Wolves
|
1-2V
|
Premier League
|
Tottenham
|
1-1
|
Premier League
|
Newcastle
|
4-3D
|
Premier League
|
Aston Villa
|
1-1
|
Premier League
|
Freiburg
|
5-0V
|
UEL
Bayer Leverkusen: Arthur Augusto, Hlozek and Nathan Tella are injured.
West Ham United: Aréola is injured and Edson Álvarez is suspended.
Bayer Leverkusen: Hrádecký, Hincapié, Tah, Kossounou, Grimaldo, Xhaka, Palacios, Frimpong, Wirtz, Andrich and Boniface.
West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Kudus, Soucek, Kalvin Phillips, Ward-Prowse, Paquetá; Jarrow Bowen
Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 West Ham
