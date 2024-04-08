Tuesday, April 9, 2024
April 8, 2024
Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups and more

He Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham United face each other in a vibrant first leg match of the quarter-finals of the Europa League. Both teams will seek to take advantage at the BayArena to arrive in the best position for the second leg in London.

The German team is in incredible shape and is emerging as one of the favorites to win the Bundesliga. Boniface's return and his connection with Wirtz make Bayer Leverkusen favorites to win this first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals.

Date: Thursday April 11

City: Leverkusen, Germany

Stadium: BayArena

Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina, 1:00 p.m. in Mexico

Referee: To define

VAR: To define

Movistar+

Star+

Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

ESPN+

Rival

Result

Competition

Union Berlin

0-1V

Bundesliga

Fortuna Dusseldorf

4-0V

DFB POKAL

Hoffenheim

2-1V

Bundesliga

Freiburg

2-3V

Bundesliga

Qarabag

3-2V

UEL
Rival

Result

Competition

Wolves

1-2V

Premier League

Tottenham

1-1

Premier League

Newcastle

4-3D

Premier League

Aston Villa

1-1

Premier League

Freiburg

5-0V

UEL

Bayer Leverkusen: Arthur Augusto, Hlozek and Nathan Tella are injured.

West Ham United: Aréola is injured and Edson Álvarez is suspended.

Xabi Alonso, Nathan Tella

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v / Lars Baron/GettyImages

Bayer Leverkusen: Hrádecký, Hincapié, Tah, Kossounou, Grimaldo, Xhaka, Palacios, Frimpong, Wirtz, Andrich and Boniface.

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Kudus, Soucek, Kalvin Phillips, Ward-Prowse, Paquetá; Jarrow Bowen

Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 West Ham

