Right stopper: Mitchel Bakker – The 22-year-old will surely be the replacement for the injured Odilon Kossounou.

Libero: Jonathan Tah – 27-year-old German, was booked in the first leg.

Left Stopper: Edmond Faycial Tapsoba – Young but experienced, the 24-year-old defender has his place assured.

Right steering wheel: Jeremie Frimpong – Similar to Tapsoba’s situation, but two years younger, the Dutchman manages midfield like few others.

Midfielder: exequiel palacios – World champion, the Argentine is going through a spectacular moment under the technical direction of Xabi Alonso.

Midfielder: Nadiem Amiri – Will surely be the replacement for the injured Robert Andrich.

left drive: Piero Hincapie – The Ecuadorian former Talleres, barely 21 years old, is venturing into midfield after being a defender.

Forward: Moussa Diaby – 23 years of pure category and projection, he was booked in the first leg.

Forward: Adam Hlozek – Barely 20 years old but a lot of quality.

Forward: Florian Wirtz – The other striker is also 20 years old, and hungry to be a finalist in the huge competition.