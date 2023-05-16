This Thursday, May 18, Bayer Leverkusen will receive Italy’s Roma in Germany, in the second leg of one of the two Europa League semifinals, after what was a 1-0 victory for “Loba” in the one-way commitment, with the goal of Edoardo Bove.
Next, we will review the probable line-ups for this momentous match, which will take place at the BayArena (Leverkusen).
What is Bayer Leverkusen’s probable line-up to host Roma?
Goalkeeper: Lukás Hrádecky – 33 years old, there is full confidence in the goalkeeper who is 1.90 m tall.
Right stopper: Mitchel Bakker – The 22-year-old will surely be the replacement for the injured Odilon Kossounou.
Libero: Jonathan Tah – 27-year-old German, was booked in the first leg.
Left Stopper: Edmond Faycial Tapsoba – Young but experienced, the 24-year-old defender has his place assured.
Right steering wheel: Jeremie Frimpong – Similar to Tapsoba’s situation, but two years younger, the Dutchman manages midfield like few others.
Midfielder: exequiel palacios – World champion, the Argentine is going through a spectacular moment under the technical direction of Xabi Alonso.
Midfielder: Nadiem Amiri – Will surely be the replacement for the injured Robert Andrich.
left drive: Piero Hincapie – The Ecuadorian former Talleres, barely 21 years old, is venturing into midfield after being a defender.
Forward: Moussa Diaby – 23 years of pure category and projection, he was booked in the first leg.
Forward: Adam Hlozek – Barely 20 years old but a lot of quality.
Forward: Florian Wirtz – The other striker is also 20 years old, and hungry to be a finalist in the huge competition.
What is the probable formation of Roma to visit Bayer Leverkusen?
Goalkeeper: Rui Patrício – Experienced 35-year-old goalkeeper, undisputed in the position
Right stopper: Gianluca Mancini – 27-year-old Italian, was booked in the first leg.
Libero: Bryan Cristante – The 28-year-old Italian will once again be the libero of Mourinho’s 3-man defense
Left Stopper: Ibañez – A 24-year-old Brazilian, he was also booked in the first leg.
Right steering wheel: Mehmet Zeki Çelik – The 26-year-old Turk will once again occupy the right flank for the round trip.
Midfielder: Edoardo Bove – Author of the only difference in the first leg, the 20-year-old is looking to be the hero again.
Midfielder: Nemanja Matic – One of the most experienced on the squad, the 34-year-old knows how to play these games.
left drive: Leonardo Spinazzola – The 30-year-old also picked up a yellow card in the first leg.
Link: Lorenzo Pellegrini – Captain of the team, the 26-year-old footballer wants to lead his club to the grand final of the tournament.
Forward: Andrea Belotti – The “Galgo” started in the first leg and will start again in the second leg. He wants to show his scoring ability.
Forward: Tammy Abraham – The 25-year-old English goalscorer will seek to do the same.
