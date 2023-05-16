Next Thursday, May 18, the return of the Europa League semifinals will take place where the remaining teams in the competition will seek to gain a place in the final of this European competition. One of the games will be the one that will face Bayer Leverkusen and Roma, the Germans will try to turn the tie around in their stadium after the first leg in which they lost by the minimum.
For this match, both teams arrive with casualties, Xabi Alonso’s with more than those trained by José Mourinho. Today we bring you the injured and suspended players from both Bayer Leverkusen and AS Roma for this European match.
Andrey Lunev
One of the players that Xabi Alonso will not have will be Andrey Lunev, he has only played one game this season and even if he was available, it is Hradecky who has the confidence of the Spanish coach. The Russian goalkeeper suffers from a back injury
patrick shick
The Czech striker is another player who has been a regular casualty in recent months, he was injured on March 11 and has not appeared since. He suffers from adductor pain.
Karim Bellarabi
The German winger is suffering from a muscle injury and will miss the second leg of the Europa League semifinals. He is expected to return to the pitch at the end of this month of May.
Kossounou
He was injured in the first leg of this tie, suffers from a muscle injury and is not expected until the end of June.
robert andrich
The German pivot suffers from a metatarsal fracture and will be out until the end of the season. He is expected to recover by the end of June.
For this match Xabi Alonso will not lose any player due to suspension
kumbulla
Injured until next season. Kumbulla was injured in the match between the Roman team against AC Milan, a match in which he suffered a cruciate ligament injury.
For this match, Roma will not lose any player due to suspension.
