Next Friday, February 23, the Bundesliga will see a confrontation between the best team in the league right now by 8 points, Bayer Leverkusen, who have not yet lost a game so far this year, being the only team in all of Europe still undefeated, against Mainz 05, penultimate in the league and with only one victory in the last 5 games that they know little about, since they are 7 points away from being able to hope to save themselves.
Match information
City: Leverkusen
Stadium: BayArena
Date: Friday February 23
Schedule: 8:30 p.m. in Spain, 4:30 p.m. in Argentina, 1:30 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz 05 on television in Spain?
Movistar+.
How can you watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz 05 on television in Argentina?
Star+
How can you watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz 05 on television in Mexico?
Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can you watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz 05 on television in the United States?
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Heidenheim
|
Victory 1-2
|
Bundesliga
|
Bayern Munich
|
3-0 victory
|
Bundesliga
|
Stuttgart
|
3-2 victory
|
DFB Pokal
|
Darmstadt 98
|
Victory 0-2
|
Bundesliga
|
Borussia Mönchengadbach
|
0-0 draw
|
Bundesliga
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Augsburg
|
1-0 victory
|
Bundesliga
|
Stuttgart
|
Defeat 3-1
|
Bundesliga
|
Union Berlin
|
1-1 draw
|
Bundesliga
|
Werder Bremen
|
Defeat 0-1
|
Bundesliga
|
Eintracht Frankfurt
|
Defeat 1-0
|
Bundesliga
Mainz 05: Stefan Bell, Fernandes, Hanche-Olsen, Maxim Leitsch, Tom Krauss, Burkardt and Nelson Weiper, all due to injury.
Bayer Leverkusen: Exequiel Palacios with a thigh injury, Victor Boniface with a groin injury and Arthur with a tendon injury.
Mainz 05: Zentner, Kohr, Van de Berg, Silvan Widmer, Mwene, Barreiro, Amiri, Anthony Caci, Brajan Gruda, Krarim Onisiwo and Jae-Sung Lee.
Bayer Leverkusen: Hrádecký, Hincapié, Tah, Stanisic, Grimaldo, Xhaka, Andrich, Frimpong, Wirtz, Borja Iglesias and Adli.
Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 Mainz 05. From 90min we think that it is a game for Bayer to rest, to win more easily against a more affordable rival taking into account the schedule they are having and to be able to score some goals that will make the squad happy.
