Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig cross paths on Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 German Bundesliga, in one of the most anticipated matches of the date, due to how they arrive and the magnitude of both institutions in this tournament.
Xabi Alonso’s men began their title defence with a 3-2 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach. The visitors, meanwhile, won at home by a narrow margin against Bochum (1-0), so both teams are coming into this game in good form, looking to extend their triumphant start. We review the preview.
City: Leverkusen, Germany
Stadium: Bay Arena
Date: Saturday, August 31st
Schedule: 13.30 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 12.30 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 11.30 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 10.30 in Mexico, 18.30 in Spain.
Referee: To be confirmed
The match can be followed live on television. Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig, match of this matchday 2 of Bundesliga 2024/2025, through DAZN in Spain. To be confirmed in the rest of the countries.
Xabi Alonso is ready to repeat the team he used in his debut, as he had no injuries or suspensions in that match.
Captain Orban was sent off in the triumphant opening game against Bochum, so coach Marco Rose will have to find a replacement in the back line.
BAYER LEVERKUSEN: Hradecky, Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie, Frimpong, Andrich, Xhaka, Grimaldo, Hofmann, Wirtz, Boniface
LEIPZIG: Gulacsi; Simakan, Lukeba, Lukas Klostermann, Raum; Seiwald, Kampl; Haidara, Simons; Openda, Sesko
They will tie 1-1, both goals in the first half.
