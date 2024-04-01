Bayer Leverkusen is having a dream season, and they have not yet lost a single game in any competition, and they have come from a last-minute comeback, as we are accustomed to, to come back another game in extremis.
Now the semifinals of the Pokal arrive, and their rival, Fortuna Düsseldorf, from the second division, does not seem like a rival against Xabi Alonso's team. Despite everything, they will not make it easy, since they arrive on a great winning streak with only one defeat in the last 5 games.
Match information Bayer Leverkusen vs Fortuna Düsseldorf
Date: Wednesday April 3
City: Leverkusen, Germany
Stadium: BayArena
Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 15:45 in Argentina, 12:45 in Mexico
Referee: To define
VAR: To define
How can you watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Fortuna Düsseldorf on television in Spain?
German Football Youtube
How can you watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Fortuna Düsseldorf on television in Argentina?
Star+
How can you watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Fortuna Düsseldorf on television in Mexico?
Star+
How can you watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Fortuna Düsseldorf on television in the United States?
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Hoffenheim
|
2-1 victory
|
Bundesliga
|
SC Freiburg
|
Victory 2-3
|
Bundesliga
|
Qarabag
|
3-2 victory
|
Europa League
|
Wolfsburg
|
2-0 victory
|
Bundesliga
|
Qarabag
|
2-2 draw
|
Europa League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Kaiserslautern
|
Victory 1-3
|
2. Bundesliga
|
Almere City
|
Defeat 0-2
|
Friendly
|
VfL Osnabrück
|
Victory 0-4
|
2. Bundesliga
|
Hamburg
|
2-0 victory
|
2. Bundesliga
|
Hanover 96
|
2-2 draw
|
2. Bundeslia
Bayer Leverkusen: E. Palacios due to a hip injury, V. Boniface due to pubic problems and Arthur Augusto due to a tendon injury.
Fortuna Dusseldorf: N. Gavory due to a strong blow, M. Sobottka due to illness, T. Uchino due to a head injury, Daniel Bunk due to a broken collarbone and K. Manu due to knee problems
Bayer Leverkusen: Hrádecký, Hincapié, Tah, Tapsoba, Grimaldo, Xhaka, Andrich, Frimpong, Wirtz, Hofmann and Patrik Schick.
Fortuna Dusseldorf: F. Kastenmeier, Jamil Siebert, Tim Oberdorf, T. Uchino, M. Zimmermann, Ao Tanaka, Y. Engelhardt, S. Appelkamp, C. Tzolis, Felix Klaus and S. Mustapha
Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 Fortuna Dusseldorf
#Bayer #Leverkusen #Fortuna #Düsseldorf #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply