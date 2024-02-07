Next Saturday, February 10, the Bundesliga will see the best confrontation there can be to date in all of Germany. The first, currently Bayer Leverkusen has not yet lost a game this season in the Bundesliga, and on the other hand, Bayern Munich, with two defeats, is second in the league with two points. Therefore, whoever wins this match will have half the battle won and will depend on themselves to be able to take the Bundesliga home. Here is the preview of the match:
Match information
City: Leverkusen
Stadium: BayArena
Date: Saturday February 10
Schedule: 18:30 in Spain, 14:30 in Argentina, 11:30 in Mexico
How can you watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich on television in Spain?
Movistar Champions League 2
How can you watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich on television in Argentina?
Star+
How can you watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich on television in Mexico?
Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can you watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich on television in the United States?
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Stuttgart
|
3-2 victory
|
Bundesliga
|
Darmstadt 98
|
2-0 victory
|
Bundesliga
|
Borussia Monchengladbach
|
0-0 draw
|
Bundesliga
|
Leipzig
|
3-2 victory
|
Bundesliga
|
Augsburg
|
0-1 victory
|
Bundesliga
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Borussia Monchengladbach
|
3-1 victory
|
Bundesliga
|
Augsburg
|
3-2 victory
|
Bundesliga
|
Union Berlin
|
1-0 victory
|
Bundesliga
|
Werder Bremen
|
0-1 victory
|
Bundesliga
|
Hoffenheim
|
3-0 victory
|
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich: Sarr with a cruciate ligament tear, Neuer with a knee injury, Bryan Zaragoza with flu, Davies with a knee sprain, Aseko-Nkili with an ankle injury, Buchmann with a hamstring injury, Peretz with a knee injury, Gnabry with a tendon injury, Coman with a medial collateral ligament injury, Laimer with a calf injury and Marusic with a cruciate ligament injury.
Bayer Leverkusen: Exequiel Palacios with a thigh injury, Victor Boniface with a groin injury and Arthur with a tendon injury.
Bayern Munich: Ulreich, Raphaël Guerreiro, Upamecano, De Light, Sacha Boey, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Müller, Musiala, Sané and Kane.
Bayer Leverkusen: Hrádecký, Hincapié, Tah, Stanisic, Grimaldo, Xhaka, Andrich, Tella, Wirtz, Borja Iglesias and Hlozek.
Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Bayern Munich. Even though the big team is Bayern Munich, we are confident that by playing at home, by having the possibility of winning the Bundesliga, and by everything that this match means, having not yet lost a game so far in the league , this match is going to be won by Leverkusen.
