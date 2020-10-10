His opponent turns away in shock when he looks at Santiago Arias’ leg. The new Bayer Leverkusen defender was seriously injured. The first reports on the diagnosis confirm the fears.

B.At this sight the opponent turns away in shock. In the World Cup qualifier between Colombia and Venezuela (3-0) there is a terrible scene in Barranquilla. Just a few minutes after kick-off, the Colombian Santiago Arias (28) was seriously injured.

“When you see the pictures …”, said Leverkusen’s sports director Rudi Völler about “Bild am Sonntag”: “I’m shocked! An unfortunate duel – unfortunately that throws him back. “

In the running duel in the 8th minute, Darwin Machís seems faster on the ball, but Arias sprints from the right. The Bayern 04 Leverkusen defender stretches out, stretches his left leg forward, wants to win the ball for himself. He slips across the floor, crashes into Machís and twists his leg in a duel.

The foot is in the wrong direction. The heel points inwards, the toes turn away to the left and outside. Arias immediately holds onto the broken leg, screams in pain, rolls from side to side on the lawn.

Santiago Arias is brought from the field Source: AFP / MAURICIO DUENAS

When Machís’ opponent recognizes the injury, he immediately indicates that something is wrong. He himself folds his arms over his head, closes his eyes, moves away from the scene. Teammates and opposing players wave doctors over to take care of Arias. He is brought from the field on a stretcher, Machís sees the red card. However, after the referee watches the scene again in video evidence, he withdraws the card.

“He was in a good mood”

Leverkusen had only borrowed Arias from Atletico Madrid on September 24, but after the season has a purchase option on the player who has only played one Bundesliga game for his new club. In the 1-1 draw in Stuttgart last week, he was one of the best on the pitch.

Arias will hardly have many opportunities to prove himself for Leverkusen this season. According to the Colombian television broadcaster Caracol TV, Arias suffered a dislocation of his ankle and a broken fibula and he needs an operation. The broadcaster cites people close to the national team. An official diagnosis is still pending.

“He was in a good mood and had adapted well in a short time,” said Bayer Sports Director Simon Rolfes: “We will do everything we can to ensure that he gets the best possible help for his recovery.”