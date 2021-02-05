? #Bosz: “The cup loss is a huge disappointment, we have to deal with that first. In addition, we have 120 minutes on a very deep place in our legs. Still: Against @VfB the complete package is again required from us. “ ? # B04VfB | #Werkself pic.twitter.com/ia3VtRjBvR – Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@ bayer04fussball) February 5, 2021

The newcomer from Swabia is in second place in the away table (17 points), only FC Bayern (22) has even more points away from home. However: VfB lost three of the last four away games and even had to admit defeat 3-0 at Arminia Bielefeld.

#Bosz: "The VfB is a climber, but they are doing great in their first year. Not just because we played 1-1 against them in the first leg. They are doing well, they have a lot of talented young players and the team is very quick."

So it will be important to create a lot of goal chances again and to be more efficient in the end than in Essen. When asked about the exploitation of chances, Bosz was optimistic: “Sometimes it can’t be explained why the ball doesn’t go in. But it won’t be forever that we only hit the post or the goalkeeper. At some point someone goes in again.”

In front of keeper Lukas Hradecky, the back four should consist of Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba and Daley Sinkgraven, Charles Aranguiz, Florian Wirtz and Kerem Demirbay will probably start in midfield. The offensive row of three could consist of Moussa Diaby, Lucas Alario and Leon Bailey.