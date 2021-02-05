After losing in the DFB Cup against Rot-Weiss Essen (1: 2) Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga VfB Stuttgart. Which starting XI could Peter Bosz choose?
Bayer Leverkusen fired 27 shots at the goal of Rot-Weiss Essen in 120 intense minutes, but ultimately only Leon Bailey’s conclusion in the 105th minute of the game ended up in the net. Numerous posts against the post had prevented Leverkusen leading in regular time, but the important goal in extra time did not bring the hoped-for calm – instead the Werkself gave up the game in the last 15 minutes and left the field as a loser.
“The cup is a huge disappointment, we have to process that first,” said Peter Bosz at the press conference on Friday. However, there is not much time for this, as VfB Stuttgart will be playing in the BayArena on Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m.). Although his team have “120 minutes on a very deep place in their legs”, there is no need to think about sparing: “Against Stuttgart, the entire package is required from us.”
The newcomer from Swabia is in second place in the away table (17 points), only FC Bayern (22) has even more points away from home. However: VfB lost three of the last four away games and even had to admit defeat 3-0 at Arminia Bielefeld.
Nevertheless, Bosz warns his team about the opponent: “VfB may have been promoted, but they are doing great in their first year. Not only because we played 1-1 against them in the first leg. They are doing well and have a lot of talented youngsters Players and a lot of speed in the team. ”
So it will be important to create a lot of goal chances again and to be more efficient in the end than in Essen. When asked about the exploitation of chances, Bosz was optimistic: “Sometimes it can’t be explained why the ball doesn’t go in. But it won’t be forever that we only hit the post or the goalkeeper. At some point someone goes in again.”
In terms of personnel, the Dutchman still has to do without numerous players: Nadiem Amiri, Santiago Arias, Lars Bender, Paulinho, Mitchell Weiser, Julian Baumgartlinger and Karim Bellarabi are all out. In the course of the star formation, Bosz should return from 3-4-1-2 to 4-3-3, but only few changes in personnel compared to the cup game during the week are to be expected.
In front of keeper Lukas Hradecky, the back four should consist of Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba and Daley Sinkgraven, Charles Aranguiz, Florian Wirtz and Kerem Demirbay will probably start in midfield. The offensive row of three could consist of Moussa Diaby, Lucas Alario and Leon Bailey.